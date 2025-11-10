Dense Fog Advisory issued November 10 at 12:27AM PST until November 10 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If you decide to leave the roadway due to thick dense fog, pull completely and as far off the roadway as possible and turn off your lights.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.