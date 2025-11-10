Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued November 10 at 12:27AM PST until November 10 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast, San Luis Obispo
County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southwestern Coast, and Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. If you decide to leave the roadway due to
thick dense fog, pull completely and as far off the roadway as
possible and turn off your lights.

