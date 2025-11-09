Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued November 9 at 5:21AM PST until November 9 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 2:58 pm
Published 5:21 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Malibu Coast, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County
Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. If you decide to leave the roadway due to
thick dense fog, pull completely and as far off the roadway as
possible and turn off your lights.

National Weather Service

