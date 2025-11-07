Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 8:47AM PST until November 7 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Isolated gusts up to 60 mph are possible in favored areas.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a chance that this advisory might
need to be expanded to the coastal portions of San Luis Obispo
County.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.