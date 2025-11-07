Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 2:38AM PST until November 8 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph will be possible in the hills above
Montecito.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

