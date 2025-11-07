Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 10:47AM PST until November 8 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Isolated gusts up to 60 mph are possible in favored areas.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.