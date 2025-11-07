Beach Hazards Statement issued November 7 at 7:48AM PST until November 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf up to 6 feet expected in addition to high tides.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore. Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide

at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. Significant

damage is unlikely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tide around 7 feet (MLLW) is expected

to occur between 8 AM and 11 AM.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.