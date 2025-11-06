Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 8:14PM PST until November 7 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, and Southern Ventura
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.