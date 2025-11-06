Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 1:21AM PST until November 7 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a high chance that this advisory
could be extended into early Saturday morning and expanded to
include all southern Santa Barbara County.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.