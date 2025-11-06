Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 1:21AM PST until November 7 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 1:21 am

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a chance that this advisory might
need to be expanded to the coastal portions of San Luis Obispo
County.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.