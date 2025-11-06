Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 1:21AM PST until November 7 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a chance that this advisory might
need to be expanded to the coastal portions of San Luis Obispo
County.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.