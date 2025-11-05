Beach Hazards Statement issued November 5 at 1:15PM PST until November 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf up to 6 feet expected in addition to high tides.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast. Highest surf across west
facing beaches.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore. Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide
at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. Significant
damage is unlikely.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tide around 7 feet (MLLW) is
expected to occur between 7am and 11am.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.