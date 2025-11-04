Dense Fog Advisory issued November 4 at 5:23AM PST until November 4 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles
County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, Santa Ynez Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibility may occur at times.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. If you decide to leave the roadway due to
thick dense fog, pull completely and as far off the roadway as
possible and turn off your lights.