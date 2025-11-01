Skip to Content
Alerts

Dense Fog Advisory issued November 1 at 2:34AM PDT until November 1 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 2:34 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Malibu Coast, San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis
Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central
Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ventura County Beaches, and
Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.