Dense Fog Advisory issued November 1 at 2:34AM PDT until November 1 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Malibu Coast, San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis
Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central
Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ventura County Beaches, and
Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.