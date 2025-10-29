Red Flag Warning issued October 29 at 9:17AM PDT until October 29 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE

WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS, AND

SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS

AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

.A period of gusty Santa Ana winds combined with very warm and

very dry conditions will likely bring critical fire weather

conditions to portions of Southwest California.

* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

Strongest winds expected through Wednesday morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity falling to 5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range

spotting, which could threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are will likely occur shortly. Use extreme caution with anything

that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces

should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See

readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.