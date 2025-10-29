Red Flag Warning issued October 29 at 9:17AM PDT until October 29 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE
WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS, AND
SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS
AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
.A period of gusty Santa Ana winds combined with very warm and
very dry conditions will likely bring critical fire weather
conditions to portions of Southwest California.
* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
Strongest winds expected through Wednesday morning.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity falling to 5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range
spotting, which could threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are will likely occur shortly. Use extreme caution with anything
that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces
should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See
readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.