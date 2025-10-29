Red Flag Warning issued October 29 at 5:53PM PDT until October 29 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS, AND
SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS…
Winds have weakened below Red Flag Criteria. However, dry and
breezy conditions will bring continued elevated fire weather
conditions to mountain and foothill areas in particular through
at least Thursday.