Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued October 29 at 5:53PM PDT until October 29 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 5:53 pm

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS, AND
SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS…

Winds have weakened below Red Flag Criteria. However, dry and
breezy conditions will bring continued elevated fire weather
conditions to mountain and foothill areas in particular through
at least Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.