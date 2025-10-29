Red Flag Warning issued October 29 at 5:53PM PDT until October 29 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS, AND

SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS…

Winds have weakened below Red Flag Criteria. However, dry and

breezy conditions will bring continued elevated fire weather

conditions to mountain and foothill areas in particular through

at least Thursday.