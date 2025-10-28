Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued October 28 at 3:24AM PDT until October 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA






* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph across higher terrain. Winds
will be strongest in the mountains and foothills.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Santa
Lucia Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

