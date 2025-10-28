Red Flag Warning issued October 28 at 9:47AM PDT until October 29 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR THE WESTERN SAN

GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS, AND SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY

VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

.A period of gusty Santa Ana winds combined with very warm and

very dry conditions will likely bring critical fire weather

conditions to portions of Southwest California.

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

Strongest winds expected this afternoon through Wednesday

morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity falling to 8 to 15 percent

on Tuesday, then 5 to 10 percent on Wednesday. Very poor

recoveries expected Tuesday night with many wind prone areas

remaining in the 12 to 25 percent range.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range

spotting, which could threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are will likely occur shortly. Use extreme caution with anything

that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces

should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See

readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.