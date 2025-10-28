Red Flag Warning issued October 28 at 9:47AM PDT until October 29 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR THE WESTERN SAN
GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS, AND SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY
VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
.A period of gusty Santa Ana winds combined with very warm and
very dry conditions will likely bring critical fire weather
conditions to portions of Southwest California.
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
Strongest winds expected this afternoon through Wednesday
morning.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity falling to 8 to 15 percent
on Tuesday, then 5 to 10 percent on Wednesday. Very poor
recoveries expected Tuesday night with many wind prone areas
remaining in the 12 to 25 percent range.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range
spotting, which could threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are will likely occur shortly. Use extreme caution with anything
that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces
should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See
readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.