Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 1:53AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 9:10 am
Published 1:53 am

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While there will be a brief lull in the winds
this morning, winds will increase again this afternoon and
evening. The winds are expected to be stronger this evening and
into Monday morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

