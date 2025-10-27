Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 12:48PM PDT until October 28 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures
up to 90 expected.
* WHERE…Santa Susana Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM PDT Tuesday. For
the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday to 7 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations
including the very young, the very old, those without air
conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.