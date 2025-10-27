Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 12:48PM PDT until October 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Strongest in the mountains and foothills.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Santa

Lucia Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.