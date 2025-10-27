Red Flag Warning issued October 27 at 1:37PM PDT until October 29 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 6 AM PDT TUESDAY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, SANTA
SUSANA MOUNTAINS, AND SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS
DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY…
.A period of gusty Santa Ana winds combined with very
warm and very dry conditions will likely bring critical fire
weather conditions to portions of Southwest California.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for gusty Santa Ana winds and very low relative
humidity, which is in effect from 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
Strongest winds expected Tuesday and again late Tuesday night
into Wednesday morning.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity falling to 8 to 15 percent
on Tuesday, then 5 to 10 percent on Wednesday. Very poor
recoveries expected Tuesday night with many wind prone areas
remaining in the 10 to 20 percent range.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range
spotting, which could threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are will likely occur shortly. Use extreme caution with anything
that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces
should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See
readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.