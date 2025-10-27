Red Flag Warning issued October 27 at 1:37PM PDT until October 29 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 6 AM PDT TUESDAY UNTIL 6 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, SANTA

SUSANA MOUNTAINS, AND SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS

DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY…

.A period of gusty Santa Ana winds combined with very

warm and very dry conditions will likely bring critical fire

weather conditions to portions of Southwest California.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for gusty Santa Ana winds and very low relative

humidity, which is in effect from 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

Strongest winds expected Tuesday and again late Tuesday night

into Wednesday morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity falling to 8 to 15 percent

on Tuesday, then 5 to 10 percent on Wednesday. Very poor

recoveries expected Tuesday night with many wind prone areas

remaining in the 10 to 20 percent range.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range

spotting, which could threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are will likely occur shortly. Use extreme caution with anything

that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces

should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See

readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.