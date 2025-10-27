Heat Advisory issued October 27 at 8:23AM PDT until October 29 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Well above normal temperatures, up to 94 degrees expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.