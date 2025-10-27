Heat Advisory issued October 27 at 12:48PM PDT until October 29 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up the low 90s expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.