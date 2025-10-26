Wind Advisory issued October 26 at 8:42AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While there will be a brief lull in the winds

this morning, winds will increase again this afternoon and

evening. The winds are expected to be stronger this evening and

into Monday morning.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.