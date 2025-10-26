Skip to Content
Alerts

Dense Fog Advisory issued October 26 at 8:42AM PDT until October 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

October 26
Published 8:42 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara
County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Southern
Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

