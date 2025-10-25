Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 1:36PM PDT until October 26 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While there will be a brief lull in the winds

Sunday morning, winds will increase again Sunday afternoon and

evening when an additional Wind Advisory is expected.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.