Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 9:15AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 914 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Solvang to near Highway 101 through

Gaviota State Park. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. While not immediately likely, a

brief, weak tornado could develop.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Ynez…

Solvang…

Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…

and Buellton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.