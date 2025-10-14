Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 7:41AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 740 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Camarillo to 8 miles south of Point Mugu.

Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Thousand Oaks…

Simi Valley…

Camarillo…

Western Malibu…

Agoura Hills…

Moorpark…

Newbury Park…

Westlake Village…

Oak Park…

Somis…

and Kanan Dume Road through the Santa Monica Mountains.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM PDT for

southwestern California.