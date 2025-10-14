Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 7:04AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM PDT for southwestern California.

Locations impacted include… Oxnard… Ventura… Camarillo… Western Malibu… Port Hueneme… Point Mugu State Park… Ventura Harbor… Newbury Park… Solimar Beach… Naval Base Ventura County… Silver Strand Beach… El Rio… and Seacliff. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 704 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southeastern Ventura, moving east at 10 mph.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.