Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 7:04AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 704 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
southeastern Ventura, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Ventura…
Camarillo…
Western Malibu…
Port Hueneme…
Point Mugu State Park…
Ventura Harbor…
Newbury Park…
Solimar Beach…
Naval Base Ventura County…
Silver Strand Beach…
El Rio…
and Seacliff.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM PDT for
southwestern California.