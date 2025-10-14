Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 600 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Anacapa Island, or 9 miles northeast of Scorpion

Ranch, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Oxnard…

Thousand Oaks…

Simi Valley…

Ventura…

Camarillo…

Malibu…

Agoura Hills…

Moorpark…

Santa Paula…

Port Hueneme…

Point Mugu State Park…

Ventura Harbor…

Newbury Park…

Westlake Village…

Point Dume…

Oak Park…

Solimar Beach…

Naval Base Ventura County…

Silver Strand Beach…

and Somis.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM PDT for

southwestern California.