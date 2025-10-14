Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 5:39AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 538 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking numerous showers

developing across the L.A. Metro, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Malibu…

Acton…

Encino…

Hollywood…

Van Nuys…

Alhambra…

Mount Wilson…

Universal City…

Whittier…

Santa Clarita…

Burbank…

Beverly Hills…

Northridge…

Griffith Park…

North Hollywood…

Woodland Hills…

Downtown Los Angeles…

Pasadena…

Chatsworth…

and Santa Monica.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM PDT for

southwestern California.