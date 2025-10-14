Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 5:28AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 527 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorms over eastern Santa Cruz Island, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Prisoners Harbor…

Scorpion Ranch…

Eastern Santa Cruz Island…

Smugglers Cove…

Anacapa Island…

and Central Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM PDT for

southwestern California.