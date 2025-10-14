Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 5:25AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 525 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Summerland, or 8 miles northeast of Montecito, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Barbara…

Montecito…

Carpinteria…

Summerland…

Big Pine Mountain…

Mission Canyon…

and Hope Ranch.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM PDT for

southwestern California.