Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 5:15AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 515 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Montecito, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Ojai…

Santa Paula…

Carpinteria…

Rose Valley…

Meiners Oaks…

Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road…

Reyes Peak…

Old Man Mountain…

Lake Casitas…

Seacliff…

Solimar Beach…

and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County

line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM PDT for

southwestern California.