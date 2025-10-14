Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 4:45AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 445 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southwestern Santa Cruz Island, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Cruz Island…

Prisoners Harbor…

Scorpion Ranch…

Smugglers Cove…

and Central Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM PDT for

southwestern California.