Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 4:27AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 426 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 15 miles east of Santa Ynez to near Isla Vista.
Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Santa Barbara…
Montecito…
Carpinteria…
Summerland…
Isla Vista…
Goleta…
Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…
Hope Ranch…
Big Pine Mountain…
Mission Canyon…
Santa Barbara Airport…
and Lake Cachuma.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM PDT for
southwestern California.

National Weather Service

