Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 2:38AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 238 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Los Alamos to near Highway 101 through

Gaviota State Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Ynez…

Solvang…

Refugio State Beach…

Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…

and Buellton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM PDT for

southwestern California.