Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 2:37AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 236 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 18 miles south of Point Conception to 8 miles

southwest of San Miguel Island. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa Island…

and San Miguel Island.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM PDT for

southwestern California.