Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 12:23AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1223 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Nipomo to 32 miles

west of Point Conception. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Maria…

Lompoc…

Vandenberg Space Force Base…

Orcutt…

Guadalupe…

Vandenberg Village…

and Mission Hills.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM PDT for

southwestern California.