Special Weather Statement issued October 14 at 1:21AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 121 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Santa Maria to 7 miles southwest of
Lompoc. Movement was east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
Los Alamos…
Orcutt…
Sisquoc…
and Mission Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM PDT for
southwestern California.