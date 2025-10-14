Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 14 at 3:04AM PDT until October 14 at 4:30AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until 430 AM PDT.

* At 304 AM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Solvang to near Highway 101 through Gaviota

State Park, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Santa Ynez…

Solvang…

El Capitan State Beach…

Refugio State Beach…

Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…

Isla Vista…

Goleta…

Buellton…

Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…

Lake Cachuma…

and Santa Barbara Airport.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.