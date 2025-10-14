Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 14 at 12:38AM PDT until October 14 at 1:45AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until 145 AM PDT.

* At 1238 AM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 12 miles northwest of Vandenberg Space Force Base to

16 miles west of Point Conception, moving seast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Santa Maria…

Lompoc…

Vandenberg Space Force Base…

Orcutt…

Guadalupe…

Vandenberg Village…

and Mission Hills.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.