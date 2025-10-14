Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 14 at 1:17AM PDT until October 14 at 1:45AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 116 AM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Lompoc to 14 miles northwest of San Miguel

Island, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Maria…

Lompoc…

Vandenberg Space Force Base…

Orcutt…

Vandenberg Village…

and Mission Hills.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.