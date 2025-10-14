Flash Flood Warning issued October 14 at 3:19AM PDT until October 14 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern and South-Central Santa Barbara County in

southwestern California…

This includes the Lake Burn Scar.

* Until 800 AM PDT.

* At 319 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of heavy rain

showers across areas west of the Lake Burn Scar south to Buellton

to Gaviota. This activity will develop eastward across the Flash

Flood Warning area through the pre-dawn hours. The expected

rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Ynez, Solvang, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach,

Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Los Alamos, Isla Vista,

Goleta, Buellton, Lake Cachuma, Figueroa Mountain, Highway 154

over San Marcos Pass and Santa Barbara Airport, as well as the

Lake Burn Scar.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and

debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or

immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect

life and property. Follow the direction of emergency management and

law enforcement officials.