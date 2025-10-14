Flash Flood Warning issued October 14 at 3:19AM PDT until October 14 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern and South-Central Santa Barbara County in
southwestern California…
This includes the Lake Burn Scar.
* Until 800 AM PDT.
* At 319 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of heavy rain
showers across areas west of the Lake Burn Scar south to Buellton
to Gaviota. This activity will develop eastward across the Flash
Flood Warning area through the pre-dawn hours. The expected
rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Santa Ynez, Solvang, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach,
Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Los Alamos, Isla Vista,
Goleta, Buellton, Lake Cachuma, Figueroa Mountain, Highway 154
over San Marcos Pass and Santa Barbara Airport, as well as the
Lake Burn Scar.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and
debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or
immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect
life and property. Follow the direction of emergency management and
law enforcement officials.