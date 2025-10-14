Flash Flood Warning issued October 14 at 2:58AM PDT until October 14 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…
* Until 400 AM PDT.
* At 258 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Debris flows
possible in and around recent burn scars.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Western Gifford Fire Burn Scar, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles,
Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach,
Guadalupe, Lake Lopez, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Santa
Margarita, Shell Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, Baywood-Los Osos,
Templeton, Diablo Canyon and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and
the Cuyama Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.