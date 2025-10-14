Flash Flood Warning issued October 14 at 2:58AM PDT until October 14 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…

* Until 400 AM PDT.

* At 258 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Debris flows

possible in and around recent burn scars.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Western Gifford Fire Burn Scar, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles,

Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach,

Guadalupe, Lake Lopez, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Santa

Margarita, Shell Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, Baywood-Los Osos,

Templeton, Diablo Canyon and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and

the Cuyama Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.