Flash Flood Warning issued October 14 at 1:01AM PDT until October 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…

Northwestern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until 500 AM PDT.

* At 101 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is

0.2 to 0.4 inches in 15 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1

to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. Rock slides

and mudslides.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Maria, Lompoc, Nipomo, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Orcutt,

Los Alamos, Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission

Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.