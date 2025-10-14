Flash Flood Warning issued October 14 at 1:01AM PDT until October 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…
Northwestern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until 500 AM PDT.
* At 101 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is
0.2 to 0.4 inches in 15 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1
to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. Rock slides
and mudslides.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Santa Maria, Lompoc, Nipomo, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Orcutt,
Los Alamos, Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission
Hills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.