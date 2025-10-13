Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 1:59PM PDT until October 14 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Strongest in the hills and peaks.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and
Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.