Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 1:59PM PDT until October 14 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Strongest in the hills and peaks.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,

San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior

Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and

Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.