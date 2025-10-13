Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 1:59PM PDT until October 14 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Strongest in the hills and peaks.
* WHERE…San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor, and Ventura
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.