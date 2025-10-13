Special Weather Statement issued October 13 at 10:34PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1033 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorm 10 miles south of Bradley, or 13 miles northwest of
Paso Robles, moving northeast at 30 mph. A breif weak tornado is
possible with these storms.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Paso Robles…
San Miguel…
Templeton…
and Lake Nacimiento.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.