Special Weather Statement issued October 13 at 10:15PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1014 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles north of Cambria, or 23 miles west of Paso Robles, moving east
at 30 mph. A brief weak tornado is possible.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Cambria…
and Hearst Castle.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.