Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 13 at 11:46PM PDT until October 14 at 12:45AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1146 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles north of Paso Robles to near Atascadero,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

San Luis Obispo…

Pismo Beach…

Atascadero…

Arroyo Grande…

Nipomo…

Grover Beach…

Oceano…

Santa Margarita…

Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade…

Avila Beach…

Shell Beach…

and Lake Lopez.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.